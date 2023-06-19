Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident at Nanded Sitakhandi Ghat: 4 Dead, Multiple Injuries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Nanded: Four Dead and Four Injured

A fatal accident occurred on Monday afternoon at the Sita Khadki Ghat in Nanded, where a Tempo and a Tata Magic collided at high speed, resulting in the death of four people and injuring four others. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident was so severe that the authorities had to issue a letter to the Magic owners to remove their vehicles from the road to avoid further accidents.

The Accident Details

The Nanded-Bhokar route witnesses a large number of passenger vehicles daily. On Monday afternoon, a Tata Magic carrying passengers from Nanded to Bhokar collided with a truck on the Sita Khadki Ghat. The collision was so severe that four passengers, including Bhulabai Ganesh Jadhav (45, Potatanda, Himayatnagar), Sandip Kishnarao Kiswe (26, Haldada, Bhokar), Sanjay Irba Kadam (48, Himayatnagar), and Bapurav Ramsing Rathod (57, Pakitanda, Bhokar) lost their lives on the spot.

Meanwhile, Parmeshwar Keshav Mahajan (Irasni), Kailas Ganpat Gadmayavar (Siranjani, Himayatnagar), Mangesh Govindrao Duke (22, Lahan, Ardhapur), and Devi Das Ganesh Jadhav (Potatanda) sustained severe injuries. The Tata Magic was heavily damaged, causing many passengers to get trapped inside.

Response of the Authorities

After receiving news of the accident, the police rushed to the scene to assist the injured and clear the route. The injured were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police also advised the Magic owners to remove their vehicles from the road to avoid further accidents.

Moreover, a teacher at the scene advised the onlookers to place the injured passengers on stretchers and carry them to the hospital. The police also requested the public to help them in clearing the route, which had been blocked due to the accident.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Nanded highlights the need for increased safety measures on the roads. Passengers and drivers alike must adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid accidents. The authorities must also take steps to ensure that the roads are safe for all commuters.

It is essential to remember that accidents can happen to anyone, and we must be vigilant while travelling. The loss of life in such accidents is irreparable and can devastate families. Therefore, we must take all necessary precautions to ensure that we are safe on the roads.

News Source : Maharashtra Times

Source Link :Nanded Sitakhandi Ghat Accident 4 Death Many Injured; टेम्पो आणि मॅजिकचा भीषण अपघात, ४ जण जागीच ठार/