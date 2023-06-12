Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident at Noida Film City before fashion show

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Incident at Noida Film City’s Fashion Show

On Sunday afternoon, just before the start of a fashion show at a studio in Noida Film City, a model lost her life when the lighting truss (metallic beams resembling a net) fell on her. Another young man was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Incident

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on Sunday at a studio in Noida Film City. The studio was hosting a fashion show, and the preparations were in full swing. The lighting truss, which was installed above the stage, suddenly collapsed and fell on the model who was standing underneath it.

The model, identified as 23-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Another young man, who was also injured in the incident, was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Aftermath

The incident has left everyone in shock and disbelief. The organizers of the fashion show have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the matter, and it is still unclear what caused the lighting truss to collapse.

The family of the deceased model is devastated, and her father has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The fashion industry has also expressed its condolences and called for better safety measures to be put in place at such events.

The Need for Safety Measures

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures at events such as fashion shows. It is not the first time that such an incident has occurred, and unless strict safety measures are put in place, it is unlikely to be the last.

Some of the safety measures that need to be implemented include regular safety inspections of the equipment, training of the staff, and the use of safety nets and harnesses. The organizers of such events also need to ensure that they have adequate insurance cover to compensate for any unfortunate incidents.

The Way Forward

As an industry, it is important that we learn from this incident and take concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. The safety of everyone involved in such events, including the models, staff, and the audience, should be of paramount importance.

The authorities need to step in and ensure that safety guidelines are followed strictly, and those who flout the rules should be held accountable. The fashion industry also needs to take responsibility and ensure that safety measures are not compromised for the sake of aesthetics or cost-cutting.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Noida Film City’s fashion show is a wake-up call for the fashion industry to prioritize safety over everything else. The loss of a young life is a reminder that we cannot take safety for granted and that the authorities need to do more to ensure that events such as fashion shows are conducted safely.

It is time for the industry to come together and take concrete steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. We owe it to the memory of Jhanvi Kukreja and others who have lost their lives in similar incidents.

News Source : Praveen Sharma

Source Link :नोएडा फिल्म सिटी में फैशन शो से पहले दर्दनाक हादसा, महिला मॉडल की मौके पर ही मौत/