Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident claims a life

Tragic Accident on Devghar-Sarath Main Road: Balidih Village

The Balidih village located near the Devghar-Sarath main road witnessed a tragic accident resulting in the death of a young biker, Neetish Jha from Baghmara Fatehpur. The accident occurred due to a road mishap near the village, which led to the untimely death of the young rider.

The Accident and its Aftermath

According to the eyewitnesses, Neetish Jha was on his bike and was travelling on the Devghar-Sarath main road when he met with an accident. The cause of the accident is still not clear, but it is reported that he lost control of his bike and collided with a nearby tree. The impact of the collision was so severe that he suffered serious head injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The locals immediately rushed to the accident site and called the police and ambulance. It took the authorities some time to arrive at the spot due to the remote location of the village. Once they arrived, they took the body of the deceased to the nearby hospital for post-mortem.

The news of this tragic accident has left the entire village in shock and grief. The family of the deceased is inconsolable and is going through a tough time. The locals have demanded that the government take immediate action to improve the condition of the road to avoid such accidents in the future.

The Road Condition

The Devghar-Sarath main road is one of the busiest roads in the area, connecting several villages and towns. The road is mostly used by two-wheelers and small vehicles, making it vulnerable to accidents. The road condition is not up to the mark, with several potholes and uneven surfaces, making it difficult for riders to maintain control of their vehicles.

The locals have been demanding that the government improve the condition of the road for a long time, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. There have been several accidents on this road in the past, and the locals fear that such incidents will continue to occur unless the road condition is improved.

The Way Forward

The tragic accident of Neetish Jha has once again highlighted the need for the government to take immediate action to improve the road condition of the Devghar-Sarath main road. The locals have demanded that the government build speed breakers, repair the potholes and uneven surfaces, and install proper street lighting to avoid such accidents in the future.

The government must take the concerns of the locals seriously and take immediate action to improve the road condition. They must also ensure that the road is regularly maintained and repaired to avoid any mishaps in the future. The safety of the commuters must be the top priority, and the government must take all necessary steps to ensure that the roads are safe for all.

Conclusion

The tragic accident of Neetish Jha has left the entire village in shock and grief. It is a reminder that the government must take immediate action to improve the road condition and ensure the safety of the commuters. The locals have demanded that the government take necessary steps to avoid such accidents in the future. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the roads are safe for all, and it must take all necessary steps to fulfil this responsibility.

