Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident in Bono Manso claims 3 lives

Three Persons Burnt to Death in a Fatal Accident at Bono Manso

On Friday, May 19, 2023, a fatal accident occurred at Bono Manso in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region, resulting in the death of three individuals. The accident involved a Kia Granbird bus with registration number AK 285-22 from the North, carrying an unspecified number of passengers, and a trailer vehicle with registration number AS 4766 loaded with several cans and bottles of Malta Guinness products from Accra, heading towards the Northern part of the country.

The Accident

The accident occurred around 11 p.m. and left 3 individuals burnt to death while 23 others sustained varying degrees of injuries. According to the Techiman Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Henry Eshun, 11 of the injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital, while the remaining 12 are at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.

The Aftermath

The aftermath of the accident has left many in shock and mourning. Families and loved ones of the deceased are grieving, while those injured are receiving medical attention. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and investigations are still ongoing, according to DOIII Henry Eshun.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic accident at Bono Manso serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Road accidents are a major cause of injury and death worldwide, and it is important that we take steps to reduce their occurrence. Some of the measures that can be taken to improve road safety include:

Proper vehicle maintenance: Regular maintenance of vehicles can help to prevent mechanical failures that can lead to accidents.

Driver education: Drivers should be properly trained and educated on safe driving practices and road rules.

Enforcement of traffic laws: Traffic laws should be enforced to discourage reckless driving and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

Infrastructure improvement: The construction and maintenance of safe roads and highways can help to reduce the risk of accidents.

Public awareness campaigns: Raising public awareness about road safety can help to promote safe driving practices and reduce the incidence of accidents.

Conclusion

The loss of life in the tragic accident at Bono Manso is a sobering reminder of the need for improved road safety. We must all work together to reduce the incidence of road accidents and ensure that our roads are safe for all road users. Let us honor the memory of those who lost their lives by taking steps to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : Citinewsroom – Comprehensive News in Ghana

Source Link :3 persons burnt to death in accident at Bono Manso/