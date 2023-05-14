Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident in Karur caused by drunk driving teacher

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Karur Technology Park Leaves Four Dead

In a shocking incident, a speeding car lost control and crashed into a group of people on the Karur-Edrode highway. The car had apparently violated traffic rules and was driving recklessly when it crashed into a group of pedestrians who were standing on the side of the road. Four people lost their lives in the tragic accident.

The Incident

The incident occurred in the Karur Technology Park area, where a car was seen speeding on the Karur-Edrode highway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a group of people who were standing on the side of the road. Among the victims were two auto-rickshaw drivers and a schoolteacher.

The car had apparently violated traffic rules and was driving recklessly when it crashed into the pedestrians. The victims were standing near the road and were hit at high speed, causing instant death to some and serious injuries to others.

The Victims

The victims of the accident were identified as Prathap, a 37-year-old schoolteacher from Aathur, and four others who were hit by the speeding car. Four people were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as auto-rickshaw drivers who were standing near the road.

Response from Authorities

The local authorities were quick to respond to the incident, and the police launched an investigation into the matter. The driver of the car was arrested and is facing charges for reckless driving and causing the death of four people. The police have also urged people to follow traffic rules and to drive safely to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

The Karur district administration has announced compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh each to the injured. The district collector has also announced that 200 free houses will be provided to the families of the deceased under the government’s housing scheme.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in the Karur Technology Park area has once again brought to light the importance of following traffic rules and driving safely. The incident has left four families devastated and has shaken the community. It is important for everyone to be vigilant when on the road and to follow traffic rules to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Samayam Tamil

Source Link :karur accident death, கரூரில் கோர விபத்து: அசுர வேகம்… ஆசிரியரின் அலட்சியத்தால் பறிபோன உயிர்! – one person died in an accident after a teacher was drunk and drive in karur/