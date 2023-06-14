Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident in Malappuram: Two Assam Natives Killed in Bus-Bike Collision

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident in Valanchery: Two Dead in Bus-Bike Collision

A horrific accident in Valanchery, Kulamangalam, claimed the lives of two individuals who were on their way to work on a bike. The victims were migrant workers from a different state. They were on their way to work when a Royal Enfield bike collided with a bus, resulting in the immediate death of both individuals.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred on a busy road during rush hour. The bike was traveling towards Perinthalmanna on the Malappuram-Valanchery road. The bus, which was carrying passengers, was heading towards Valanchery from Perinthalmanna. The bike driver lost control and collided with the bus, causing both vehicles to veer off the road.

The deceased workers were identified as 25-year-old Suraj and 28-year-old Ajit. The accident was so severe that their bodies were mutilated beyond recognition. The bus driver and passengers who were on the bus at the time of the collision survived with minor injuries. The bus driver, however, was in a state of shock and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The accident caused traffic snarls in the area, and local police rushed to the scene to clear the traffic and transport the bodies for post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest that the accident may have been caused due to overspeeding by the bus driver or the bike driver’s loss of control.

The accident highlights the need for stricter traffic rules and regulations to ensure the safety of commuters on the road. The authorities should enforce traffic rules and ensure that all drivers follow them. Drivers must exercise caution while driving on busy roads and follow traffic signals. Road safety is a collective responsibility, and everyone must play their part in ensuring the safety of themselves and others on the road.

The incident has shocked the local community, and condolences have been pouring in from all quarters. The state government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased. The accident serves as a reminder of the need for greater attention to be paid to the safety of migrant workers and the importance of providing them with safe and secure living and working conditions.

In conclusion, the accident in Valanchery is a tragic incident that has left two families devastated. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for stricter traffic rules and regulations. It is vital that all drivers exercise caution while driving on busy roads and follow traffic signals. We must all strive to make our roads safer and prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

Source Link :Malappuram Accident Assam Natives Death, മലപ്പുറത്ത് ബസും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചു; യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം, മരിച്ചത് അസം സ്വദേശികൾ – two lost life in bus bike collision at valanchery/