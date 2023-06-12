Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident involving buses, Bolero, and Alto on Dindori Road

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Accident on Nashik-Dindori Road

A horrific accident occurred near Ranatale on the Nashik-Dindori road, involving three vehicles including a bus. The accident was so severe that if fate had not been on the side of the passengers, many would have lost their lives. The impact was so great that the sound of the collision of the bus with the Bolero jeep was heard miles away.

The Incident

The accident took place near Ranatale, which is a small village on the Nashik-Dindori road. The bus was traveling from Nashik to Dindori, while the Bolero jeep was moving in the opposite direction. Unfortunately, the driver of the Bolero lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with the bus. The impact was so severe that the Bolero was completely destroyed and the bus was severely damaged.

The Aftermath

The accident caused a lot of chaos and panic among the passengers. The driver and the passengers of the Bolero were severely injured and were rushed to the nearest hospital. The passengers of the bus were also injured, but fortunately, none of them were critically hurt. The local authorities and the police arrived at the scene of the accident and took control of the situation. The damaged vehicles were towed away, and the road was cleared for traffic.

The Cause of the Accident

The exact cause of the accident is not known yet, but it is believed that the driver of the Bolero lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding. The road near Ranatale is known for its sharp turns and steep slopes, which can be dangerous for drivers who are not familiar with the area. The police are investigating the matter, and a case has been registered against the driver of the Bolero.

The Importance of Road Safety

This accident is a reminder of the importance of road safety. Many accidents occur due to careless driving, over-speeding, and not following traffic rules. It is important for drivers to be aware of the dangers of the road and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others. The local authorities should also take steps to improve the condition of the roads, install speed limit signs, and provide proper lighting to prevent accidents.

The Conclusion

The accident near Ranatale on the Nashik-Dindori road was a tragic incident that could have been avoided if necessary precautions were taken. It is important for drivers to be aware of the dangers of the road and to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents. The local authorities should also take steps to improve the condition of the roads and provide necessary facilities to ensure the safety of the passengers. Let us hope that such incidents do not occur in the future, and we can all travel safely on the roads.

News Source : My Mahanagar Team

Source Link :बस, बोलेरो, अल्टो यांचा भीषण तिहेरी अपघात; दिंडोरीरोड झाला मृत्यूचा सापळा/