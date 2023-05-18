Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal accident: Motorcyclist hits child pedestrian in Sandakan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic accident on Jalan Lintas Utara, Batu 4 in Sandakan

A 44-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday, May 18th, on Jalan Lintas Utara, Batu 4 in Sandakan. The accident involved an 11-year-old child pedestrian, who luckily escaped with minor injuries, according to the Sandakan district police.

The Details of the Accident

According to the police report, the man was riding his motorcycle from Batu 5 towards the city center around 2.15 pm. When he reached the location of the accident, he hit the minor, who was crossing the road at that moment. The motorcyclist was unable to regain control and swerved to the side. Unfortunately, the impact was too great, and he died at the scene.

The Investigation

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which involves causing death by reckless driving. The police are working to determine the cause of the accident and whether any parties were at fault.

The Tragic Consequences

This accident is a tragic reminder of the dangers that pedestrians and motorcyclists face on the roads every day. It only takes a moment of distraction or a lapse in judgment to cause a life-altering or life-ending accident.

While the child pedestrian in this case was lucky to escape with minor injuries, the same cannot be said for the motorcyclist who lost his life. His family and loved ones are now left to grieve the loss of a beloved member of their community.

A Call for Greater Road Safety

As we mourn the loss of this man, we must also take action to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. This includes greater education and awareness campaigns for both drivers and pedestrians, as well as stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

It is important to remember that road safety is everyone’s responsibility. By taking steps to ensure our own safety and the safety of those around us, we can work towards a future where tragic accidents like this one are a thing of the past.

Conclusion

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the motorcyclist who lost his life in this tragic accident. We also urge everyone to take a moment to reflect on the importance of road safety and to do their part to prevent accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : KRISTY INUS

Source Link :Motorcyclist dies in accident involving child pedestrian in Sandakan/