Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident on Banat’s “Road of Death” – SMURD Helicopter Called Again.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serious Accident on DN 6

A new serious accident occurred this afternoon on DN 6. According to the first information, there are two victims incarcerated after two guns collided in the area of ​​Plugova, Caraş-Severin county.

Emergency Response

A fire crew from the Băile Herculane Work Station was immediately dispatched to the scene. The team arrived with a water and foam extinguishing vehicle, an extrication vehicle, and a SMURD (Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication) team.

Victims

The victims, who were trapped inside the vehicles, were extracted by the rescue team. They were immediately transported to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

The identity and condition of the victims have not yet been released to the media.

Cause of the Accident

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and the authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

It is important for drivers to be cautious on the road and to follow all traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents like this from happening.

Road Safety

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. It is important to always be aware of your surroundings and to follow traffic rules and regulations. Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, texting while driving, and speeding are some of the leading causes of accidents on the road.

It is crucial to always wear seat belts while driving or riding in a vehicle. Seat belts have been proven to save lives and reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident.

Conclusion

Accidents like the one that occurred on DN 6 today are a reminder of the importance of road safety. We must all work together to prevent accidents from happening by being responsible drivers and following traffic rules and regulations.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We hope for their speedy recovery.

1. Traffic fatalities in Banat

2. Emergency response in serious road accidents

3. SMURD helicopter rescue missions

4. Foreign nationals involved in deadly road crashes

5. The impact of road safety measures on preventing fatal accidents.

News Source : York

Source Link :Serious accident on the road of death in Banat. The SMURD helicopter, requested again UPDATE Foreign citizen, deceased/