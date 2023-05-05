Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident on UP Road Near Kaisarganj Thana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UP Road Accident: 5 Dead and 10 Injured in Bahraich-Lucknow Highway

On the Bahraich-Lucknow highway in the Kaisarganj police station area near Madni hospital, a tempo collided with a dumper that was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the death of all five passengers and leaving 10 others injured. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, expressed his grief over the accident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Details of the Accident

According to police sources, all five of the deceased were from the same family and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. The group of 15 people, who are residents of Ahirnapurwa in the Huzoorpur police station area, had gone to Ruknapur village in the Kaisarganj police station area to attend the ceremony and were returning home in a tempo late at night. The accident occurred around 12 AM when their tempo collided with a dumper near Madni hospital, causing the death of five passengers and injuring 10 others. The driver of the dumper fled the scene after the accident.

The Victims of the Accident

The deceased were identified as Bhagwan Prasad (40), Anil (15), Khushboo (35), Harish (45), and Jaykaran (40). The injured were identified as Sunita Devi, Chandan, Satyam, Rajitaram, Mangal, Kailash, Ramdeen, Nandalal, and Pradeep. All of the injured were taken to the nearby government health center for treatment, but due to their critical condition, they were later referred to a medical college.

The Search for the Dumper Driver

The police are currently searching for the driver of the dumper who fled the scene after the accident. The authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident and taking legal action against those responsible.

The Chief Minister’s Response

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the tragic accident and expressed his sympathy for the families of the deceased. He has instructed the district administration to provide relief and ensure appropriate medical treatment for the injured.

News Source : पीटीआई- भाषा

Source Link :UP Road Accident On Bahraich Lucknow HN Near Kaisarganj Thana 5 Death And 10 Injured/