Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident Rocks Matul Village Again

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Double Death Again: Matul Village Shaken by Vehicle Accident

Kannur district is once again mourning the tragic loss of two young lives in a fatal road accident. Two teenagers from Kannur, who were travelling in a car, lost their lives in a collision with a truck near Puzhakkalakadu in Vayanad district. The victims, who were residents of Mattul Central Yasmeen Road, have been identified as Afreed and Chal Farooq.

The accident occurred when the car in which the victims were travelling collided with a truck that was carrying sand from Mannathavady to Mananthavady. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the teenagers died on the spot. Reports suggest that another person who was with them is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Meppadi.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the district. The accident took place just two days after another fatal accident in which two people died near Mannathavady. The victims, a grandfather and his grandson, were travelling on a motorcycle when they were hit by a car that was speeding on the Palath river bridge.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the Kozhikode General Hospital for post-mortem. The injured person has been admitted to the VIMS hospital in Meppadi for treatment. The authorities have urged the public to follow traffic rules and drive safely to avoid such tragic accidents in the future.

The rising number of road accidents in the district is a matter of concern for the authorities. According to police reports, overspeeding and reckless driving are the main causes of accidents in the district. The police have urged the public to be more cautious while driving and to avoid overspeeding and reckless driving.

The tragic incident has left the village of Mattul in shock and mourning. The families of the victims are devastated by the loss of their loved ones. The authorities have offered their condolences to the families of the victims and have assured them of all possible assistance.

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident. The authorities have also urged the public to come forward and report any incidents of reckless driving or overspeeding to the police.

The tragic incident is a wake-up call for the authorities and the public to take road safety more seriously. The rising number of accidents in the district is a matter of great concern and requires urgent attention. The authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the police and follow traffic rules to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road.

Matul village accident Double death in Matul village Vehicle crash in Matul village Tragedy in Matul village Fatal accident in Matul village

News Source : Mahesh Babu

Source Link :Double death again: Matul village shaken by vehicle accident | വീണ്ടും ഇരട്ടമരണം:വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മാട്ടൂല്‍ ഗ്രാമം നടുങ്ങി/