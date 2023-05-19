Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Attack: Student Kills Classmate, Commits Suicide at Shiv Nadar University

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shiv Nadar University Shooting: A Tragic Loss of Lives

The news of a third-year student of Shiv Nadar University in Greater Noida allegedly shooting and killing his woman classmate on campus before shooting himself dead at the boys’ hostel has sent shockwaves across the nation. The incident took place on Thursday, around 1.30 pm, when the administrative officials of Shiv Nadar University alerted the police that a woman student was shot dead by her classmate outside the dining hall on the university campus. The woman student, identified as Sneha Chaurasia, who hailed from Kanpur, was immediately rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where she was declared brought dead.

The male student, whose name has not been disclosed yet, died on the spot. A preliminary inquiry has found that both students were in a relationship for a long time, but their relations had soured recently. The investigators informed that a country-made pistol was recovered from the spot and that the incident was captured by the CCTV cameras. The hall was locked but had glass doors. Both students met right outside it around 1 pm. The girls’ and boys’ hostels are located on either side of the hall. In the CCTV footage, the students could be seen hugging and exchanging words. The male student had brought along something to give to the woman, presumably a gift. She could be seen refusing the parcel, following which she was shot in the abdomen by the male student. She tried to fight the man on being shot, but he shot her again, and she collapsed. The man was then seen running towards the boys’ hostel. Although there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting as the university is on a summer break since May 17.

The incident has raised questions on the safety of students on campus, especially regarding the availability of firearms. The use of firearms on campus is strictly prohibited, and universities are supposed to maintain tight security measures to ensure the safety of students. The fact that a student could bring a pistol on campus without being detected is a matter of grave concern. The incident highlights the need for strict regulations to prevent the possession and use of firearms on campus.

The spokesperson from Shiv Nadar University has expressed deep sadness and pain at the unfortunate loss of lives of two students of the university. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, and the university is closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe, and the university’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of students, employees, and the entire community. The university is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and their deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for increased mental health awareness and support for students. The pressure to perform and succeed at university can take a toll on students’ mental health, and it is essential to provide them with the necessary support and guidance to cope with the stress and challenges of university life. Universities should also implement effective measures to identify and address mental health concerns among students and provide them with the necessary support and resources.

In conclusion, the tragic loss of lives of two students at Shiv Nadar University is a wake-up call for universities to strengthen their security measures and provide students with the necessary support and guidance to cope with the pressures of university life. The incident is a reminder that the safety and well-being of students should always be the top priority of universities. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the deceased, and we hope that the authorities will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Student kills classmate at Shiv Nadar University, dies by suicide later/