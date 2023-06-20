Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Beri Road Crash: Young Man and Woman Killed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Car Accident in Beri, Rajasthan: Two Dead, One Seriously Injured

On June 21, 2023, a tragic car accident occurred in Beri village in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, resulting in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to one. The car collided with a tree, leading to the tragic incident.

According to Head Constable Shaukin of the Dadia police station, the car collided with a neem tree, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Vivek Kumar, son of Vimelesh from Pipal Ka Bas, Jhunjhunu, and serious injuries to a young woman. The Dadia police immediately rushed both to the Navalgarh Hospital, where the doctors declared Vivek dead and referred the young woman to the SKE Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The Dadia police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident and the whereabouts of the young couple. The investigation is currently underway, taking into account all angles, including the speed of the vehicle, the road conditions, and any other factors that could have contributed to the tragic incident.

The news of Vivek’s death has caused chaos and mourning in his family and community. Losing a young life is always heartbreaking and devastating, and the family and friends of the deceased are still in shock and disbelief.

Car accidents are a significant cause of death and injury worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, every year, approximately 1.35 million people die in road accidents, and millions more suffer from injuries and disabilities. While the reasons for car accidents vary, some of the common causes include speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, and poor road conditions.

It is essential to take necessary precautions to prevent car accidents, such as following traffic rules, wearing seat belts, avoiding distracted driving, and maintaining your vehicle. Additionally, it is crucial to drive safely and responsibly, not only for your safety but also for the safety of others on the road.

In conclusion, the tragic car accident in Beri village is a reminder of the devastating consequences of car accidents. It is essential to take necessary precautions and drive safely to prevent such incidents from occurring. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

News Source : rajesh sharma

Source Link :Road accident in Beri, death of young man and woman | कार सवार युवक व युवती की मौत, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला/