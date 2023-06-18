Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bike Accident Claims Beat Tech Student’s Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bike accident claims life of BE student in Ghatkesar Mandal

Ghatkesar Rural, June 18: A BE student lost his life in a bike accident in Ghatkesar Mandal, Medchal district, on Saturday night. According to the details provided by CI Mahendar Reddy, the incident occurred when Vignesh Goud (22), a fourth-year BE student at VBIT College in Sheripally, was returning from the college after completing his engineering exams. He was riding his bike with his friends, and they decided to stop at a party before heading back to their homes. However, Vignesh met with an accident on his way back and was found dead near Huda Nursery in Ringuroddu, which is located close to the accident spot.

The police rushed to the scene upon receiving the news and immediately shifted Vignesh to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he passed away before reaching the hospital. The police are currently investigating the case and have registered a case in this regard. The body of Vignesh was sent for post-mortem to Gandhi Hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ABN

Source Link :బైక్‌ అదుపుతప్పి బీటెక్‌ విద్యార్థి మృతి/