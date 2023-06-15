Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bike Accident in Mahoba: Youth Burnt to Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mahoba Bike Accident News: Man Dies in Fiery Collision with Dumper Truck

A tragic road accident has occurred in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, where a speeding dumper truck collided with a bike, causing it to catch fire. The rider, a 19-year-old man, was trapped in the truck and burnt to death. The police and fire brigade teams arrived late, after both the bike and the rider were completely engulfed in flames. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the dumper truck driver.

The incident took place on Bilbai Road in the Kotwali area of the city. The victim, Vijay, a resident of Kedari village, was returning to his uncle’s house in Bilbai village on his bike when he attempted to overtake the dumper truck. The truck was travelling at a high speed and collided with the bike, dragging it for some distance before it caught fire. The locals tried to put out the fire with sand, but it was too late, and both the bike and the rider were burnt beyond recognition.

The victim’s family is devastated by the incident, and the police have assured them of all possible help. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the investigation is underway. The driver of the dumper truck is on the run, and the police are trying to track him down.

UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Launches ‘Mission 80’ Plan, BJP Faces Backlash

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, has launched the ‘Mission 80’ plan to win the upcoming state assembly elections. Under this plan, the Samajwadi Party aims to win at least 80 seats in the 403-member assembly. The party has already started working on its election strategy and is reaching out to the people with its promises of development and progress.

However, the ruling BJP has criticized the plan, calling it a ‘joke’ and a ‘political stunt.’ The BJP spokespersons have accused the Samajwadi Party of indulging in divisive politics and promoting caste-based politics. They have also pointed out that the BJP has a strong presence in the state and enjoys the support of the people.

The Samajwadi Party has dismissed these allegations and has accused the BJP of failing to deliver on its promises. The party has also accused the BJP of suppressing dissent and misusing state machinery to target its opponents. The political atmosphere in the state is heating up as the election date approaches, and both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP are leaving no stone unturned to win the confidence of the people.

The upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are crucial for both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP. The Samajwadi Party is looking to regain power after a gap of five years, while the BJP is seeking a second term in office. The election results will have a significant impact on the political landscape of the state and will also have national implications.

News Source : ABP Ganga

Source Link :UP Mahoba Bike Accident A Youth Burnt To Death After Hit Dumper Dragging ANN/