Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bike Accident: Woman Dead, Husband and Son Injured

Your use of the websites, content and community services offered through www.anandabazar.com, other associated URLs, and all mobile applications and products and services offered by ABP Pvt Ltd is governed by these Terms of Use. By accessing the Site and Mobile Apps, you agree to comply with the terms and conditions set out here.

ABP Pvt. Ltd., the owner and publisher of www.anandabazar.com, may update or change these Terms of Use from time to time at its discretion. It is your responsibility to periodically check these terms to ensure you remain in compliance. Your continued use of the Site after any changes to the Terms of Use constitutes your acceptance of those changes.

By using this site, you confirm that you are bound by these Terms of Use and any amendments, and that you are over 18 years of age and competent to enter into a valid contract as per Indian laws. If you are under 18 years of age, you must use the site under the guidance and supervision of your parent or guardian.

These Terms of Use are governed by the Laws of India, and the meanings of words used in connection with the use of the website shall be interpreted according to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and its Amendment Acts.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to suspend, cancel, or discontinue any channels, products, or services at any time without notice, and to modify and alter the content, products, and services on the Site without prior notice. Any such changes will be posted on www.anandabazar.com for your reference and convenience.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to charge subscription and/or membership fees for any product, service, or aspect of the Site without prior intimation at its sole discretion.

Unless otherwise stated, all material presented on the Site, including text, audio, video, or graphical images, trademarks, and logos, are the property of ABP Pvt. Ltd., its parent, affiliates, and associates, and are protected under applicable Indian laws. You agree not to use any framing techniques to enclose any trademark or logo or other proprietary information of ABP Pvt. Ltd., nor remove, conceal, or obliterate any copyright or other proprietary notice or any credit-line or date-line on other mark or source identifier included on the Site/Service.

ABP Pvt. Ltd. grants you permission to access and make personal use of the Site, and you may print or download extracts from these pages for your personal, non-commercial use only. You must not retain any copies of these pages saved to disk or any other storage medium except for subsequent viewing purposes or to print extracts for personal use. You are forbidden from reselling or putting to commercial use any part of the Site, using any product listings, descriptions, or prices, downloading or copying account information for the benefit of any other merchant, renting, leasing, or transferring rights to the Site/Service, displaying the name, logo, trademark, or other identifier of another person in such a manner as to suggest that such other person is a publisher or distributor of the Service on the Site, or using meta tags. You may not create a database by regularly or systematically downloading and storing all or any part of the pages from this site.

For certain services like email, personal web pages, contests, and shopping, registration by the visitor is required. By registering, you agree to provide current, complete, and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form and choose a password and user name. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and shall be responsible for the security of the connection and/or network that you are using. Each registration is for a single individual user only. ABP Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right to cancel access rights immediately without notice if it reasonably believes that an account and Password are being used/misused in any manner.

You may not use the Services for any purpose that is unlawful or prohibited by these terms, conditions, and notices. You may not use the Services in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server or the network(s) connected to any ABP Pvt. Ltd.’s server, or interfere with any other party’s use and enjoyment of any Services. You may not attempt to gain unauthorized access to any Services, other accounts, computer systems, or to any of the Services, through hacking, password mining, or any other means. You may not obtain or attempt to obtain any materials or information through any means not intentionally made available through the Services.

If you post or transmit any material on www.anandabazar.com, you grant ABP Pvt. Ltd. the right to use, copy, distribute, transmit, publicly display, publicly perform, reproduce, edit, translate, and reformat your submission, including any text, photographs, videos, or other content. You represent and warrant that you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, and permissions to use and authorize ABP Pvt. Ltd. to use your submission.

In conclusion, these Terms of Use are intended to ensure that your use of the Site and Mobile Apps is in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and that you respect the intellectual property rights of ABP Pvt. Ltd. and others. By using the Site, you agree to abide by these terms and conditions and to be bound by any changes or revisions that ABP Pvt. Ltd. may make from time to time.

