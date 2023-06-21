Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bike-Bus Collision in Palakkad, Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Palakkad: Bike and bus collision claims life of a young man

A tragic accident occurred in Palakkad, where a young man lost his life in a bike and bus collision. The incident happened on the main road in Nooranadu, Palakkad district. The victim was identified as Sudarshana, a resident of Vadakkanthara in Palakkad district. He was riding his bike when the accident happened. The impact of the collision was severe, and he died on the spot.

The body was taken to Palakkad district hospital for post-mortem, and the police took appropriate action. The family was informed and given due compensation. Sudarshan was a 24-year-old youth who was working as an employee in a private firm in Aluva. He was on his way to work when the accident happened.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am. The accident happened on the

