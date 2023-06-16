Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bike Crash in Pipa: One Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bike Accident: A Tragic Incident That Can Cause Fatalities

Accidents can happen at any time and anywhere. One such incident occurred in Nagpur, where an old woman lost her life due to a bike accident. The incident took place in the Ajni police station area. The deceased woman was identified as Mohini Domaji Satpute, a 72-year-old resident of Joshi Wadi, Kukde Layout, Ajni.

The Details of the Incident

According to the police report, the accused driver was Shailesh Arvind Kale, a 37-year-old resident of Jaihind Society, Shyam Nagar, Beltarodi. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Mohini was walking to throw garbage in the dustbin on the road. Shailesh was driving at a high speed and hit Mohini with Platina train HH-31/DA-4471.

The Consequences of the Accident

Mohini suffered severe injuries due to the impact of the accident. She was immediately rushed to the medical hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, the doctor declared her brought dead. The police registered a case against the accused driver and arrested him. Further investigation is on.

The Risks of Bike Accidents

Bike accidents are one of the leading causes of fatalities on the road. The impact of a bike accident can be severe, especially if the rider is not wearing a helmet or other protective gear. Bike accidents can cause serious injuries such as head injuries, broken bones, and spinal cord injuries.

The risk of bike accidents increases when the rider is driving at high speeds or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations while riding a bike to avoid such accidents. It is crucial to wear protective gear such as helmets, gloves, and knee pads to minimize the risk of injuries in case of an accident.

Conclusion

The incident in Nagpur is a tragic reminder of the risks associated with bike accidents. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid such incidents. Riders must wear protective gear and avoid driving at high speeds or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is crucial to take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of oneself and others on the road.

As citizens, it is our responsibility to follow traffic rules and regulations and contribute towards creating a safer environment on the road. Let us strive towards making our roads safer and prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : PiPa News

Source Link :bike accident | death due to bike accident Pipa News/