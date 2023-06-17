Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bus Accident in Pakistan Leaves 13 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bus Brake Failure Causes Accident, Officials Warn of Rising Death Toll

On a busy highway, a bus carrying more than 50 passengers met with a tragic accident due to brake failure. The officials investigating the incident have warned that the death toll may rise as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition.

Cause of the Accident

The preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that the accident occurred due to the failure of the bus brakes. The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, and it collided with a nearby divider before overturning.

The authorities have stated that the bus was not serviced regularly, and the brake system was not functioning correctly. The brake pads were worn out, and the brake fluid was not topped up, leading to a complete brake failure.

Impact of the Accident

The accident has caused significant damage to the bus and the passengers. The passengers were thrown out of the bus due to the impact, and several of them suffered serious injuries. The accident has caused traffic congestion in the area, leading to further delays and inconvenience to the commuters.

The authorities have rushed to the spot and have started the rescue operation. The injured passengers have been taken to the nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The authorities have warned that the death toll may rise as some of the injured passengers are in critical condition.

Preventive Measures

The authorities have urged the public transport operators to ensure that their vehicles are serviced regularly and are in good working condition. The brake system of the vehicles should be checked thoroughly, and the brake pads should be changed periodically to prevent any brake failure.

The authorities have also advised the drivers to be cautious while driving and to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. The drivers should also be trained to handle emergency situations and should know how to control the vehicle in case of brake failure.

Conclusion

The tragic accident has once again highlighted the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and safety measures while driving. The public transport operators and drivers should be responsible and ensure that their vehicles are safe and in good working condition. The authorities should also conduct regular checks and inspections to ensure that the vehicles meet the safety standards.

It is essential to take preventive measures to avoid such accidents and ensure the safety of the passengers. The authorities should also provide adequate medical facilities and support to the injured passengers and their families. It is a collective responsibility to ensure the safety of the commuters and prevent such accidents in the future.

