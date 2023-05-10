Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Bus Depot Accident in Maharashtra

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Assistant Technician Crushed to Death Between Two Buses in Pune

In a tragic incident that has left the city of Pune in shock, a 33-year-old assistant technician was crushed to death between two buses while checking engine oil in one of them. The accident occurred at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) Vallabhnagar depot in Pimpri around 8.30 am on Monday. The victim, identified as Shilpa Gedam, hailed from Nagpur and had been posted at the depot for the past five years.

The accident was caused by a bus from the Ahmedpur depot in Latur district, which was blocking the way out of the depot. Since the driver was not at the site, another bus driver-cum-conductor, Prashant Wadkar, took it upon himself to drive the bus and clear the way for another bus from the Partur depot in Jalna district. However, due to low air pressure in the tyres of the Ahmedpur depot bus, Wadkar lost control over the wheel and hit the Shivshahi bus ahead, crushing Gedam in the process.

Vasant Ravte, the assistant traffic manager at the Vallabhnagar depot, confirmed that the accident occurred due to low air pressure in the tyres of the bus driven by Wadkar. He added that before starting the bus, Wadkar had not checked if the tyre pressure was accurate. Stuck between the two buses, Gedam suffered severe injuries on her head, stomach, and back, and was rushed to a private hospital at Kasarwadi before being shifted to the YCM Hospital in Pimpri, where she was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Ravte lodged a complaint with the Pimpri police, who have booked Wadkar for offences punishable under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amount to murder), 279 (rash driving), 337 and 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the MV Act. An internal inquiry is also being conducted by MSRTC officials.

A senior MSRTC official confirmed that Wadkar is a driver-cum-conductor with the Partur depot in Jalna and was authorized to drive the ST bus. Whenever there is a shortage of conductors, they can work as conductors too. However, the primary task is that of a driver. The official added that the family member of the deceased is either provided Rs10 lakh compensation or a job in MSRTC, whichever they choose. They are also immediately handed over all salary provisions, like PF.

The incident has left the city of Pune in shock, with residents expressing their condolences to Gedam’s family and calling for stricter safety measures to be implemented at bus depots. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of following safety protocols and checking equipment before operating heavy machinery.

