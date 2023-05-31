Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Accident Claims Victim’s Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Adam Tofflemire Death – Obituary: Victim Killed in a Fatal Car Accident

An online obituary on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, announced the unexpected passing of Adam Tofflemire. Though the cause of death was not disclosed, the family and friends of the 27-year-old are heartbroken at their loss.

Beloved Husband, Son, Brother, and Uncle

Adam Steven Tofflemire was the beloved husband and best friend of Destiny. He was the son of Paul and Denise Tofflemire, whose maiden name is Penner, and the brother of Phillip. He was also the son-in-law of Tracy Goodreau and Jason Filiault, and the grandson of Evelyn Tofflemire and the late Donald, as well as the late Donna and late John Penner. Additionally, he was the grandson-in-law of Wayne Goodreau.

Adam was a cherished uncle to 11 nieces and nephews and a beloved brother-in-law to Amber, Chelsey, Sarina, and Nikita (Dalton).

Mourned by Family and Friends

Adam’s aunts and uncles Kathy Imeson (Brian), Ron and Bernice Tofflemire, Lyle Tofflemire, Cathy Hansor, and Steven Penner, along with special cousin Brianne, Kelly, Devon, Holly, Tyler, and Kyle, as well as extended family and friends, are all mourning his loss.

Adam was a lover of adventure and will be deeply missed by his close friends Dakota, John, Juanito, Nathan, Trevor, and Hunter.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life has been scheduled to take place at Faith Mennonite Church, located at 269 Sherk St in Leamington, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the widow in an act of kindness.

The Lally Ford Tilbury has received a special thank you for their kindness and compassion towards the family.

Final Farewell

The arrangements have been entrusted to Simple Choice located in Leamington. For further information, please contact them at 519-254-2585. The family invites individuals to share their condolences and fond memories online at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. Please receive our heartfelt condolences.

Please feel free to drop condolences messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

Fatal car accident victim Car crash fatalities Death in car accident Tragic car accidents Surviving family of car accident victim

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Victim Killed in a Fatal Car Accident – TOP INFO GUIDE/