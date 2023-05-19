Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Accident in Malappuram: Man Dies in Vandoor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Manjeri (Malappuram): The tragedy struck a family when Gurunathan passed away after performing Subhi Namaskaram at the Pularcherry Mosque. In another unfortunate incident, Sulfiqar Ali (54), son of Kunjimuhamed, who lived in the Ayilvasi of Valasseri Chettiyar, died due to serious injuries. The accident occurred while he was attempting to cross the road along with two friends. While they were crossing the road, a car hit them and Sulfiqar Ali could not survive the impact. The incident happened on Wednesday at 5 am in the morning.

Kunjimuhamed (67), who was also present during the accident, was seriously injured and was rushed to the Perinthalmanna Medical College. The accident took place near Chettiyarum, where the road is often busy with traffic. Despite the efforts of the two friends who were with Sulfiqar Ali, they could not save him from the fatal injuries.

Sulfiqar Ali was survived by his wife, Fareeda, and their children – Fais, Bil, and Minh. His brothers are Shamsudheen and Shoukath Ali. The family is in a state of deep shock and grief after the untimely demise of Sulfiqar Ali.

Meanwhile, a shocking incident of an accident took place in the agricultural land of Mottari, where a tractor overturned, killing 13 laborers. The incident happened in the Malappuram district and has sent shockwaves across the state. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

In the wake of these incidents, the Manjeri government and local authorities have urged the public to be cautious while crossing the road and to follow traffic rules diligently. They have also advised people to avoid traveling during unfavorable weather conditions and to take precautions while working in the fields.

In addition to these incidents, the Manjeri Government has also announced the opening of a new medical college in the region. This development will be a significant boost to the healthcare sector in the area and will help meet the growing demand for quality medical care.

In other news, the Juma Masjid in Kabaratakkam will host the Friday prayers at 8 am. The mosque is expected to accommodate a large number of devotees, and the local authorities have urged the public to follow all COVID-19 protocols while attending the prayers.

In conclusion, the recent incidents in Manjeri have highlighted the importance of being cautious and taking necessary precautions while traveling or working in hazardous environments. The local authorities have also emphasized the need for strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such accidents in the future. The opening of a new medical college in the region is a positive development that will enhance the healthcare infrastructure and provide quality medical care to the people of Manjeri.

