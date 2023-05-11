Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash Claims Georgia Mayfield’s Life

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Charon Mayfield Car Accident: Georgia Student Dies in Tragic Accident

Charon Mayfield, a student at Georgia State University, passed away on May 7th, 2023 in a car accident. Originally from Buffalo, New York, Charon was pursuing her career in Atlanta, Georgia.

Active on Social Media

Charon had a significant presence on social media platforms, particularly on Facebook, where she had thousands of followers. Her account can be found under the username @charon.mayfield.

Shock and Condolences

The news of Charon’s death was shocking for her family, friends, and fans. Many took to Facebook to pay tribute and offer their condolences. Her Facebook account is now filled with messages of love and support from those who knew her.

Details of the Accident Still Unknown

There is little information available about the details of the car accident that claimed Charon’s life. No official sources have released any information on the incident.

Death and Obituary

Charon’s death was confirmed through a Facebook post by a user named Teesha Teesh. Many others shared their condolences and memories of Charon in the comments section of the post.

Family Devastated by Loss

Charon’s father, Stanley Mayfield, is known to the public. However, not much is known about her mother or other family members. It is clear, though, that they are devastated by Charon’s passing.

No Information on Funeral Services

Charon’s family has not released any information about her funeral or memorial services. It is understandable that they are going through a difficult time and may need privacy to grieve.

Remembering Charon Mayfield

Charon Mayfield’s passing is a tragedy that has affected many. Her memory will live on through the love and support of her family and friends.

