Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of Garland Owensby

Garland Owensby Car Accident: Death News and Biography

The sudden passing of Garland Owensby has left his beloved family and friends in deep sorrow. He was highly regarded for his exceptional qualities and behavior, which made him a beloved member of his community.

Obituary: Garland Owensby Car Accident

Garland Owensby, a department chair and professor at Southwestern Assemblies of God University, passed away on May 31, 2023, leaving behind a void in the hearts of those who knew him. At the age of 55, Dr. Owensby’s passing has left many mourning the loss of this exceptional individual.

Garland Owensby’s impact extended well beyond the confines of the classroom, touching the lives of numerous students and colleagues. His family has requested a thorough inquiry by the authorities into the circumstances of his car accident.

Garland Owensby Death News

The Owensby family has announced that they will release Garland Owensby’s obituary and provide information regarding the funeral arrangements at a later time. They are currently in the process of finalizing the necessary details and will share the pertinent information with the public when it is ready.

Prior to joining Southwestern, Garland was actively involved in evangelism for children and adolescents in El Salvador, Central America. Additionally, he served as a pastor for youth and children at Northside Assembly of God in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and as a youth pastor at First Assembly of God in Ocala, Florida. His primary focus was on preparing young individuals for a lifelong journey in youth ministry, showcasing his unwavering commitment.

Garland Owensby Biography

There is little information available about Garland Owensby’s background, as his family has not revealed anything related to his educational qualifications or his family’s profession. Similarly, further details about the Garland Owensby car accident are not available at this time.

Garland Owensby was 55 years old at the time of his passing. He is survived by his spouse and their three sons: Austin, Bryson, and Logan.

Conclusion

The loss of Garland Owensby has left a deep void among his family, friends, and colleagues. His exceptional qualities and unwavering commitment to his profession will be remembered by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

