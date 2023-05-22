Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash Claims Mary Mcfall’s Life in Olean, NY

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Mary Mcfall

The life of Mary Mcfall has come to an end in a tragic accident in Portville. She was one of the three people involved in the accident that resulted in her death and the injury of two others. Mary Mcfall was survived by her daughter, Linda McFall May, who currently resides in York, Pennsylvania. She also left behind multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family Life

Before her passing, Mary was the final member of her immediate family, which included her husband and parents. She had experienced the loss of two baby sons named Roy and Robert, a son named John David, a brother named Kenneth Grube, and a sister named Lois Meade. It was a difficult time for her when her parents and husband passed away, but she remained strong for her daughter and family.

Her daughter, Linda McFall May, is married to James May and lives in York, Pennsylvania. Mary also had many grandchildren, including Michele Golanka, Jennifer (Keith) Brown, Suzanne McFall, Melissa (Damon) Peck, and Daniel (Maria) May. She was a proud great-grandmother of six adorable children.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends and family can pay their respects to Mary Mcfall at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Thursday, January 26th, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. On Friday, January 27th, they can also pay their respects at the First United Presbyterian Church in DuBois between 10 and 11 a.m.

A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the church, immediately following the visitation. The service will be officiated by Rev. Sarah Ott-Sedgewick and LaMarr Adamson CLP. The funeral and interment will take place at Morningside Cemetery.

Accident Details

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred when a truck collided with a Jeep that was parked on the shoulder of the road. The impact propelled the Jeep across the grass and into the path of the 19-year-old victim, resulting in Mary Mcfall’s death. The vehicle then collided with a parked car, injuring two young women aged 16 and 18.

Conclusion

Mary Mcfall will be remembered for her strength and love for her family. Her death is a tragic loss for her loved ones, but her legacy will live on through her family and the memories they shared. May her soul rest in peace.

