Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash Claims Schoolgirl’s Life in Kallithea: Video Shows Incident

Traffic accident – Death of a schoolgirl in Kallithea: Video with the course of the fatal car

A tragic traffic accident took place in Kallithea yesterday, resulting in the death of a young schoolgirl. A video documenting the course of the fatal car has recently been made public, shedding light on the events that led to this devastating incident.

The Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while driving at high speed on a busy street in Kallithea. The car swerved off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the schoolgirl who was walking home from school.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the young girl was thrown several feet away, and she sustained critical injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she passed away shortly after the accident.

The Video

The video that has been released shows the car driving at high speed on the street, weaving in and out of traffic. The driver can be seen overtaking other vehicles on the wrong side of the road and driving recklessly.

As the car approaches the intersection where the accident occurred, it swerves onto the sidewalk and collides with the schoolgirl. The video then shows the aftermath of the accident, with passersby rushing to the young girl’s aid and emergency services arriving on the scene.

The Driver

The driver of the car, a young man in his twenties, was arrested at the scene of the accident. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the driver has a history of traffic violations and has been involved in previous accidents. He has been charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, and manslaughter.

The Response

The tragic death of the young schoolgirl has sparked outrage and sadness throughout the community. Many are calling for stricter penalties for dangerous drivers, especially those who are under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The mayor of Kallithea has released a statement expressing his condolences to the family of the deceased and promising to take action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Conclusion

The death of the young schoolgirl in Kallithea is a tragic reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of responsible behavior on the road. It is hoped that this incident will lead to greater awareness of the need for safe driving practices and stricter penalties for those who put others at risk.

Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the young girl who lost her life in this senseless and preventable tragedy.

