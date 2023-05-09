Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash: Driver and Passenger Killed in Sultanpur

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sultanpur News: Car Accident on Purvanchal Expressway

Introduction

On a fateful day while travelling from Gurgaon to Patna on Purvanchal Expressway, a car met with an accident. The car collided with a divider which caused severe damage to the vehicle. Unfortunately, a woman in the car lost her life on the spot. The driver of the car and two children were seriously injured. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital by the Uttar Pradesh Defence Association (UPDA) personnel.

The Accident

The accident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway, which is a six-lane highway connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur. The stretch where the accident took place is known for its sharp curves and winding roads. The driver of the car was reportedly driving at a high speed, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the car swerved across the road and hit the divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled and the woman sitting in the front seat died on the spot. The driver and two children in the car were seriously injured and were trapped in the wreckage.

The Rescue Operation

The UPDA personnel who were on duty in the area immediately rushed to the spot. They assessed the situation and called for an ambulance to take the injured to the hospital. The rescue operation was carried out efficiently by the UPDA personnel. They used hydraulic cutters and other equipment to remove the passengers from the car.

The driver of the car was in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Lucknow for further treatment. The two children were also admitted to the hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Reaction from the Locals

The accident has left the locals in shock. They have expressed their concern over the safety of the Purvanchal Expressway, which is known for its sharp curves and winding roads. They have urged the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the commuters who use this highway.

The accident has also raised questions about the driving habits of the people. Many people drive recklessly on the highways, which puts their lives as well as the lives of others at risk.

Conclusion

The accident on the Purvanchal Expressway is a tragic incident that has left many people in shock. It is a reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving. The authorities need to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the commuters who use this highway.

The incident should also serve as a wakeup call for the people who drive recklessly on the highways. They need to understand that their actions not only put their lives at risk but also the lives of others. It is important to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to avoid such mishaps in the future.

