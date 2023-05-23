Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash in New Haven – Latest Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New Haven Car Accident: Tesla Driver Killed in Nine-Car Collision

On May 23, 2023, a fatal car accident occurred on Nicoll Street near Eagle Street in New Haven. The collision involved nine different vehicles, with a Tesla being the primary cause of the accident. The incident happened at around 7:50 a.m., and the Tesla involved was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The Victim

The driver of the Tesla was identified as Christopher Andreozzi, a 35-year-old resident of Hamden. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment but, unfortunately, did not survive. The accident resulted in the death of the Tesla driver.

Other Injuries

Two other drivers were also injured during the accident. They were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. No other passengers were reported injured in the collision.

Police Investigation

The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident. The team questioned witnesses and collected video evidence from CCTV cameras in the area. The investigation is still ongoing, and the team is currently inspecting the Tesla’s mechanical components to determine the cause of the accident.

Conclusion

The New Haven car accident on May 23, 2023, resulted in the death of one driver and injuries to two others. The incident involved a Tesla that was traveling at a high speed and collided with nine other vehicles. The New Haven Police Department is still investigating the incident and will release additional information as it becomes available.

