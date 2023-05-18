Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash Involving Dakota Lujan in New Mexico

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dakota Lujan Car Accident Tragically Cuts Short a Promising Life and Brings Grief as the Family Mourns the Loss

On July 25, 2019, a tragic accident occurred on U.S. Highway 62/180 and State Road 529, west of Hobbs, claiming the lives of three Texas men. The victims, identified as Brady Steele, 47, of Dublin, Texas, Dakota Lujan, 25, of Fritch, Texas, and Nygel Key, 21, of Fritch, Texas, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Mexico State Police were alerted at approximately 5:45 am. The details surrounding the crash and the cause of the accident were not disclosed in the news release.

This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for cautious driving to prevent such tragedies.

New Mexico Dakota Lujan Car Accident Linked to Death

On July 24, 2019, a heartbreaking car accident occurred in Hobbs, New Mexico, resulting in the untimely death of Dakota Lujan.

Born in 1994 in Borger, Texas, Dakota was a cherished individual loved by many as a son, brother, and friend. The incident unfolded when a tanker trailer, driven by James Law, 60, of Hobbs, failed to stop at the intersection of State Road 529 and U.S. Highway 62/180.

Tragically, the collision took the lives of Dakota Lujan, Nygel Key, 21, of Fritch, Texas, and Brady Steele, 47, of Dublin, Texas, driving a westbound Dodge pickup truck.

The New Mexico State Police promptly responded to the scene after being notified around 5:45 am.

Initial investigations have ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor, and it has been confirmed that all parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

James Law, the driver of the tanker trailer, was issued a citation for failure to yield. However, the precise reasons behind the tanker’s inability to stop remain under investigation.

Family, friends, and acquaintances mourn the tragic loss and remember Dakota for his warm spirit and positive presence.

Dakota Lujan Obituary: Family Mourns the Loss

Dakota Lujan, a beloved individual, left behind a grieving family after a tragic vehicle accident.

He is survived by his Father, Amando Lujan, and his wife, Mandy, of Panhandle, as well as his mother, Shelia Morrison, and her husband, Kevin, of Fritch.

Dakota’s family was further extended with the imminent arrival of his daughter, Dakota Lynn Lujan.

His grandparents also cherished him, including Elia White Lujan of Fritch, Clifton and Ada Westbrook of Pampa, and Mark and Debbie Price of Fritch.

Dakota was a young man of diverse talents and hobbies. He excelled in cowboying, riding his Harley, participating in rodeos, hunting, and engaging in outdoor sports.

He had a deep affection for his friends, family, and the tranquility of the river and lake. Sadly, he experienced the loss of his grandfather, Amando Molinar Lujan, before his passing.

During this challenging period, individuals must seek support from loved ones, family members, or professional counselors who can provide guidance and solace.

As the family mourns the loss of Dakota Lujan, they are surrounded by the memories of his vibrant life and his impact on those around him.

May his spirit endure in the hearts of all who knew him, and may his family find strength and comfort during this challenging grief.

News Source : Model Fact

Source Link :New Mexico Dakota Lujan Car Accident Linked To Death Cause/