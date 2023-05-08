Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car Crash: Raylon Lee & Leo Smith

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Young Family Tragically Killed in Car Collision on Shelby Drive and Millbranch

A devastating car accident on Shelby Drive and Millbranch has claimed the lives of a young family and left their community reeling. Raylon Smith, Asia McDaniels-Perkins, and Rio were involved in the fatal collision. The accident left their three-year-old daughter in Europe with severe injuries. As the investigation continues, the family’s loved ones and local businesses are coming together to support them during this difficult time.

Raylon Lee and Leo Smith Car Accident

On a fateful Tuesday night, 27-year-old Raylon Smith, his fiancée Asia McDaniels-Perkins, and their one-year-old son Rio were involved in a catastrophic car crash on Shelby Drive and Millbranch. Their Hyundai Kona collided with a Chevy Camaro as they attempted to make a left turn. The individual operating the other automobile stayed at the site of the collision subsequent to the incident.

Ramone Smith, Raylon’s brother, is left to mourn the loss of his family members. He described the incident as a “never-ending nightmare,” finding it difficult to describe the pain and heartache he experienced due to the tragic event.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, but family members believe that reckless driving may have played a role in the accident. They hope for justice to be served as the Police Department and the District Attorney continue their investigation. As of now, no charges have been filed against the other driver.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident recounted the chaos and devastation that unfolded before their eyes. One bystander, who wished to remain anonymous, described seeing the Hyundai Kona’s occupants trapped within the wreckage, with emergency responders working tirelessly to free them.

Raylon Lee Death and Obituary

The tragic accident claimed the lives of Raylon Smith, Asia McDaniels-Perkins, and their one-year-old son Rio. The family’s sorrow is further intensified by the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Europe, who survived the crash but suffered severe injuries. She is recovering from a broken pelvis, a lacerated liver, and other injuries, with a cast extending from her waist down. Europe has been left without her parents, and the heart-wrenching moment she called out for them has left an indelible mark.

Ramone, now entrusted with caring for his young niece, finds solace in knowing she has a whole life ahead of her. “She’s such a bright child. That’s the one thing that keeps me going knowing that she has such a full life ahead of her,” said Smith.

In the wake of this tragic accident, the family has started a GoFundMe Campaign to help cover funeral expenses for the deceased. Those who wish to offer their support can visit the GoFundMe page to donate. The community has come together to support the grieving family, with friends, neighbors, and even strangers offering assistance in any way they can. Local schools have organized fundraisers to help cover Europe’s medical expenses.

Conclusion

The loss of this young family has left their loved ones reeling and searching for answers, as well as justice. As the investigation into the car crash continues, the community in Whitehaven and beyond is reminded of the fragility of life. This tragic accident serves as a reminder to all of us to cherish our loved ones and never take a single moment for granted.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Raylon Lee And Leo Smith Car Accident: Death And Obituary/