Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Collision Between Bus and Car: 4 Deaths, 12 Injured in India

Trivandrum: Four Dead in a Vehicle Collision in Nagarcoil

On Monday, a fatal accident occurred in Nagarcoil, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the death of four individuals. The accident involved a Tamil Nadu Transport bus and a Tata Sumo car. The two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in a severe impact.

The Accident

The accident occurred near the Nagarcoil Junction on the National Highway 44. The Tamil Nadu Transport bus was traveling from Trivandrum to Chennai, and the Tata Sumo car was heading in the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that both vehicles were badly damaged.

The impact of the accident was so severe that four individuals died on the spot. The passengers of the Tata Sumo car were identified as K. Rajendran (48), S. Manikandan (38), and R. Raja (33). The driver of the Tamil Nadu Transport bus, identified as M. Suresh (45), also died in the accident.

The injured were immediately taken to the Nagarcoil Government Medical College Hospital. The doctors stated that the passengers of the Tamil Nadu Transport bus sustained minor injuries and are currently under observation.

The Cause of the Accident

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. However, eyewitnesses claim that the driver of the Tata Sumo car lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the lane of the Tamil Nadu Transport bus. This caused a head-on collision, resulting in the fatal accident.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident. The authorities have also taken the statements of the witnesses present at the scene of the accident. The police have also collected evidence from the scene to determine the cause of the accident.

Impact of the Accident

The accident had a severe impact on the families of the deceased. The families of the deceased are in a state of shock and mourning. The accident has raised concerns about the safety of the passengers traveling on the National Highway 44. The authorities have been urged to take measures to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The accident has also raised concerns about the driving skills of the drivers. The authorities have been urged to take measures to ensure that the drivers have the necessary skills and training to operate the vehicles safely.

Conclusion

The accident in Nagarcoil is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of four lives. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined. However, the authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the passengers traveling on the National Highway 44. The authorities have been urged to take measures to ensure the safety of the passengers.

The families of the deceased are in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. The incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for the authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of the passengers.

News Source : East Coast Daily Malayalam

Source Link :ബസും കാറും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് അപകടം: നാല് മരണം, 12 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്ക് | Accident, Death, Latest News, News, India/