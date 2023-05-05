Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Fatal Collision Claims Fifth Life in Car and E-Rickshaw Accident”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fifth death in car accident near Rajapur Kharhar

Background

On the Varanasi-Lucknow highway, a tragic incident occurred on July 22 when a car hit an e-rickshaw from the front near Rajapur Kharhar in Raniganj. The accident resulted in five deaths, including a three-month-old girl, Navya. The incident has left the local community in mourning.

The Accident

The accident occurred when the car lost control and hit the e-rickshaw on the highway. The e-rickshaw was carrying a family of four, including parents and two children, who were on their way to Prayagraj. The impact of the collision was so severe that the e-rickshaw was completely destroyed, and all passengers were severely injured.

The Victims

The accident resulted in five deaths, including the parents of the children, the driver of the e-rickshaw, and the three-month-old girl, Navya. The family was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, they could not survive the injuries.

Parents

The parents of the children, Dinesh and Sarita, were residents of Rajapur Kharhar and were on their way to Prayagraj to visit their relatives. They were the sole breadwinners of the family and have left behind two children who are now orphaned.

Driver

The driver of the e-rickshaw, Ramu, was a resident of the nearby village and was a daily wage worker. He was the only earning member of his family and has left behind his wife and three children.

Navya

The three-month-old girl, Navya, was the youngest victim of the accident. She was severely injured and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, her injuries were too severe, and she could not survive.

Reaction of the Locals

The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. The residents of Rajapur Kharhar have expressed their grief and condolences to the families of the victims. They have also demanded better safety measures on the highway to avoid such accidents in the future.

Demand for Better Safety Measures

The locals have demanded better safety measures on the highway, including speed limit indicators, speed bumps, and regular patrolling to avoid such accidents. They have also demanded strict action against rash and negligent drivers who often put the lives of innocent people at risk.

Conclusion

The tragic incident near Rajapur Kharhar has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures on the highways. The loss of five innocent lives is a huge loss not only for their families but also for the entire community. It is time for the authorities to take strict action against rash driving and ensure the safety of all commuters on the highways.

