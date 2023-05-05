Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Collision: Five Killed in Truck and Auto Crash in Arwal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Arwal

Arwal: A horrific road accident occurred on National Highway 139 in the district on Friday night. An uncontrolled truck collided with an auto, killing all five passengers on board at the scene. The impact was so powerful that the back of the auto was completely destroyed. The incident happened near the Hasanpur Kuti village in the Sadar police station area. As soon as the information was received, the police rushed to the spot and began investigating the case. The police seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Police Trying to Identify the Deceased

According to reports, both the truck and the auto were coming from Aurangabad towards Arwal. The auto was in the front. The truck hit the auto from behind with great force, crushing it and killing all five passengers on board. One of the deceased has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of Jagdishpur in Ara. The police are trying to identify the other victims. SP Mo. Kasim also visited the accident site.

News Source : रंजीत राजन

Source Link :Road Accident News Five Death In Truck And Auto Collision In Arwal Ann/