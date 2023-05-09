Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Crash on Dangerous Highway: Driver Crushed Between Van and Truck

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Serious accident on Bucharest-Buzău road

The police have established that a 55-year-old driver from Vrancea collided with a truck driven in the opposite direction by a Turkish citizen, aged 62 years old. The accident happened on the Bucharest-Buzău road and has caused serious injuries to both drivers.

The details of the accident

The accident happened on a stretch of the Bucharest-Buzău road, which is known for its narrowness and winding roads. The driver of the van, who was travelling from Bucharest, seems to have lost control of his vehicle and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with the truck driven by the Turkish citizen.

The impact of the collision was severe, and both vehicles were badly damaged. The van driver was trapped inside his vehicle, and it took the emergency services more than an hour to free him. He was then airlifted to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The Turkish driver was also injured in the accident, but his injuries are reported to be less severe than those of the van driver. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. They have stated that they will be looking at a number of factors, including the condition of the vehicles, the weather conditions at the time of the accident, and the driving record of the drivers involved.

They have also appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward with any information they may have. They have stressed that any information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping them to build a complete picture of what happened.

The road safety situation in Romania

The accident on the Bucharest-Buzău road is just one of a number of road accidents that happen in Romania every year. According to statistics, Romania has one of the highest rates of road accidents in Europe, with an average of 95 people dying on the roads every month.

The reasons for this high rate of accidents are complex, but they include factors such as poor infrastructure, inadequate road maintenance, and a lack of driver education. There is also a culture of reckless driving in Romania, with many drivers ignoring traffic rules and regulations.

The Romanian government has recognized the seriousness of the road safety situation in the country and has taken steps to address it. In 2019, it launched a ten-year national road safety strategy, which aims to reduce the number of road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2028.

The strategy includes a range of measures, such as improving the quality of roads, increasing the number of police patrols on the roads, and introducing tougher penalties for traffic violations. It also includes a focus on education, with plans to introduce road safety lessons in schools and to raise awareness of road safety among the general public.

Conclusion

The accident on the Bucharest-Buzău road is a tragic reminder of the seriousness of the road safety situation in Romania. While the government has taken steps to address the issue, there is still a long way to go before Romania’s roads are as safe as they should be.

It is important that all drivers in Romania take responsibility for their actions on the roads and do everything they can to prevent accidents from happening. This includes following traffic rules and regulations, maintaining their vehicles properly, and driving defensively.

By working together, we can all help to make Romania’s roads safer and prevent tragedies like the one that happened on the Bucharest-Buzău road from happening in the future.

News Source : Milagros

Source Link :Serious accident on the “road of death”. A driver died crushed between the contorted beasts of a van after hitting a truck/