Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Crash on Red River Bridge in Moorhead Claims Life of MMA Fighter

Tragic Fatality in Moorhead

On Sunday afternoon, a fatal collision occurred on I-94 and the Red River Bridge in Moorhead, resulting in the death of one individual. The crash involved two cars, according to the police.

The Victim

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Shalie Lipp, a resident of Breckenridge, Minnesota. Lipp was an MMA fighter and was scheduled to participate in the No Mercy XI match on May 20th in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the accident report, Lipp was riding in a 2015 Chevy Malibu driven by Joseph Trottier, a 35-year-old resident of West Fargo. Lipp was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and she was the only individual in the accident who did not have a seat belt on.

The Crash

The accident occurred when both vehicles, the Malibu and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee carrying three passengers, were traveling east on I-94. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that nobody inside the Jeep was injured.

The freeway was closed for a portion of the day on Sunday while workers cleaned up the area. The accident is currently under investigation.

Tributes and Condolences

The announcement of Lipp’s sudden and tragic death was met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences across social media. She was remembered as a talented and kind person with an incredible work ethic.

“The combat world is heartbroken to hear about a great person who tragically passed in a car accident. 21-year-old Shalie Lipp was an amazing person and a true fighter whose work ethic was like no other. She was full of life and energy, and the times I was privileged to talk to her, she was very professional and kind. Please keep her family and friends in your heart and prayers. I know her fight family at ACA very well, and she will be forever missed and loved! Just heartbreaking for someone so young and talented and full of life,” wrote Dan “The King” Kiser via a social media post.

Conclusion

The tragic loss of Shalie Lipp is a reminder of the importance of seat belts and safe driving practices. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

