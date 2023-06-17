Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-94 at 35th St.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Crash on I-94 Near 35th Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes

Early on the morning of June 17, a tragic crash occurred on I-94 near 35th, resulting in the closure of all eastbound lanes. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m., and the medical examiner has confirmed that a man died as a result of the accident.

Details of the Crash

At this time, information about the cause of the crash is not available. However, authorities have reported that it was severe enough to necessitate the closure of all eastbound lanes of I-94 near the 35th Street exit. It is not yet known how long the closure will last or what detour routes may be available for drivers.

While the investigation is ongoing and details are still emerging, it is clear that this was a tragic and devastating event. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, as well as anyone else who may have been affected by this crash.

Conclusion

While it is always difficult to report on tragic events like this, it is important to keep the public informed about developments as they occur. We will continue to monitor this story and provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay safe on the roads and to keep the victims and their loved ones in their thoughts.

