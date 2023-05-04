Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Drunken Vehicle Crash After Wedding: Bride Dead, Groom Critical.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Newlywed Couple on their Wedding Day

A newlywed couple’s happy day turned into a tragic one when they were hit by a drunk driver in the United States. Samantha Miller and Eric Hutchinson had just tied the knot and were returning from a wedding and reception on a beach in South Carolina when their golf cart was hit by a motor vehicle driven by a drunk driver. The bride died on the spot, and the groom was critically injured with head injuries.

The Fatal Accident

The accident occurred on the 28th of last month, just five hours after the couple had taken their wedding vows. According to US media reports, the couple was returning in a golf cart when they were hit by the drunk driver. The bride, Samantha, died on the spot, and the groom, Eric, was severely injured with head injuries.

A Sad Tale of Love and Loss

The groom’s mother posted on the online fundraising site ‘Go Fund Me’ to help pay for her son’s surgery and daughter-in-law’s funeral. She shared her heart-wrenching story, “My daughter-in-law took the wedding ring she put on her son’s finger five hours ago in the hospital.” “My son lost the love of his life.”

Outpouring of Support

The post on the fundraising site quickly went viral, and people from all over the world donated money to help the family. As of the 4th of May, the amount raised far exceeded the goal of 100,000 dollars (about 130 million won) and recorded 630,000 dollars (about 830 million won).

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a reminder to all of us to be responsible when we are behind the wheel. Drunk driving is a crime and can have fatal consequences. Our hearts go out to Eric and his family, and we hope that he makes a speedy recovery from his injuries. We also hope that Samantha’s soul rests in peace, and her family finds the strength to cope with their loss.

News Source : News Directory 3

Source Link :[영상] Accidental accident in a drunken vehicle immediately after the wedding… Death of the bride, serious condition of the groom/