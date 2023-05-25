Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Encounter on the Way to Birthday Celebration: Latest Marathi News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday, May 24th, a young woman lost her life in a tragic car bike accident in Parsapur. The accident occurred on the Thokbarda fork at around 12 noon when she was on her way to celebrate her birthday.

The Accident

The accident involved a car and a bike, with the girl riding pillion on the bike. The car was reportedly speeding and hit the bike from behind, causing it to skid and the girl to fall off. The impact was so severe that the girl suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident. The bike rider, who was also injured in the accident, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.

The Victim

The victim, whose name has not been released yet, was a young woman in her early twenties. She was on her way to celebrate her birthday with her friends when the accident occurred. Her sudden death has left her family and friends devastated.

The victim’s family members have expressed their shock and grief over her untimely demise. They have demanded strict action against the driver of the car who caused the accident.

The Aftermath

The accident has caused a wave of shock and grief in the local community. The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are looking for the driver of the car who fled the scene. They have urged anyone with information about the accident to come forward and help them with the investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic rules. Accidents like these can be avoided if people follow traffic rules and drive responsibly.

Conclusion

The car bike accident in Parsapur is a tragic incident that has claimed the life of a young woman. It is a reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules. The victim’s family and friends are mourning her loss, and we hope that the police will be able to find the culprit and bring him to justice.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time.

