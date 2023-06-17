Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal fall from Grand Canyon’s Skywalk lookout

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man falls to his death from Skywalk lookout in Grand Canyon, America’s most dangerous national park

The Grand Canyon National Park, one of the most famous natural landmarks in the world, is also known to be the most dangerous national park in America. The park has claimed yet another life, as a man fell to his death from the Skywalk lookout on March 28th.

The Skywalk

The Skywalk is a glass bridge that extends over the edge of the Grand Canyon, giving visitors a unique and thrilling experience of standing 4,000 feet above the canyon floor. The Skywalk is a popular tourist attraction and has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including The Amazing Race and America’s Got Talent.

The incident

The man, whose identity has not been released to the public, was visiting the park with his family when he fell from the Skywalk. According to witnesses, the man climbed over the safety barrier and jumped off the Skywalk. The incident was caught on camera by several bystanders.

The National Park Service (NPS) and the Hualapai Tribe, who own and operate the Skywalk, are investigating the incident. The Skywalk has been closed until further notice.

A history of fatalities

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a visitor has lost their life at the Grand Canyon. In fact, the park has a long history of fatalities, with an average of 12 deaths per year. The majority of these deaths are due to falls, either from the rim of the canyon or from trails.

The Grand Canyon’s rugged terrain, extreme temperatures, and lack of guardrails make it a dangerous place for visitors. The park covers over 1.2 million acres and has more than 350 miles of trails, many of which are strenuous and require experienced hikers.

Staying safe at the Grand Canyon

Visitors to the Grand Canyon should take precautions to ensure their safety. The NPS recommends staying on designated trails and not venturing off the beaten path. Visitors should also bring plenty of water and snacks, as well as sunscreen and a hat, as temperatures can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In addition, visitors should be aware of their surroundings and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Climbing over safety barriers or taking selfies near the edge of the canyon can be dangerous and should be avoided.

The future of the Skywalk

The Skywalk has been a controversial addition to the Grand Canyon National Park since its opening in 2007. Some critics argue that the Skywalk is an eyesore that detracts from the natural beauty of the canyon, while others believe that it is a necessary attraction to draw tourists to the park.

Regardless of one’s opinion on the Skywalk, the recent incident highlights the need for increased safety measures at the Grand Canyon National Park. The NPS and the Hualapai Tribe are expected to review their safety protocols and make changes to prevent future accidents.

Conclusion

The Grand Canyon National Park is a breathtaking natural wonder that attracts millions of visitors each year. While the park’s beauty is undeniable, it is important for visitors to take precautions to ensure their safety. The recent incident at the Skywalk serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of the Grand Canyon and the need for increased safety measures.

