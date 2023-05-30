Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal fall from tree claims honey collector’s life.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Honey Collector in Gua Musang

A honey collector died after falling from a tualang tree about 30m high while trying to collect beehives in the forest of Kampung Meranto here. The victim, Abdullah Che Nah, 35, was said to have gone looking for beehives with two of his friends at 12.18am on Monday (May 29).

The Incident

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had climbed the tualang tree, but slipped and fell on the roots of the tree, and lost consciousness. Two of his friends then rushed to the Bertam police station to lodge a police report and the results of the inspection at the scene found that there was no element of crime.

It is common for honey collectors to climb tualang trees, which can grow up to 80 metres tall, to collect beehives. However, this activity can be dangerous and has resulted in several deaths over the years.

The Aftermath

The victim’s body was taken to the Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem before being handed over to family members. The case was classified as sudden death.

Abdullah’s death is a tragic reminder of the risks involved in honey collection. Despite the danger, many continue to engage in this activity as it provides a source of income for many people living in rural areas.

Conclusion

It is important for authorities to raise awareness about the dangers of honey collection and to provide alternative sources of income for those who rely on it. While the beauty and richness of Malaysia’s forests are to be celebrated, it is also important to ensure that those who work within them are protected and supported.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Honey collector dies after falling from tree in Gua Musang/