Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal fall of student in tragic accident

Tragedy Strikes as Student Dies in a Fatal Fall

A college student lost his life after falling from the eighth floor of a building located in the outskirts of Noida. The victim, identified as Kandhavya Sharma, was a 21-year-old college student who hailed from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was residing in the Lotus Boulevard Society, which is situated near the Yamuna Expressway.

According to reports, Kandhavya was visiting a friend’s apartment in the same building when the tragic incident occurred. On the night of June 17th, he fell from the balcony of the apartment and landed on the ground floor of the building. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are currently questioning the friend who was with Kandhavya at the time of the incident. They have also recorded statements from the residents of the building and are examining the CCTV footage to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the college community, with many expressing their condolences to the victim’s family. Kandhavya’s friends and classmates have described him as a hardworking and ambitious student who had a bright future ahead of him. They are still coming to terms with the sudden loss of their friend and are trying to cope with the tragedy.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for greater safety measures in residential buildings. The authorities have been urged to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. They have also been asked to conduct regular safety inspections of residential buildings and ensure that all safety protocols are in place.

The incident has also raised concerns about the mental health of college students. Many students are under immense pressure to perform well academically and often struggle to cope with the stress. This can lead to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, which need to be addressed proactively.

Colleges and universities have been urged to provide adequate mental health support to their students and create a safe and supportive environment for them to thrive in. This will not only help students cope with the stress but also ensure that they are mentally and emotionally equipped to face the challenges of the future.

In conclusion, the tragic incident has left a deep impact on the college community and serves as a reminder of the need for greater safety measures in residential buildings. It also highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues among college students and providing them with the necessary support to cope with the stress. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kandhavya’s family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student died after falling | தவறி விழுந்து மாணவர் பலி/