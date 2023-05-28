Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Field Fire: Farmer Burned to Death in Kasegaon

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Islampur: Two Brothers Booked for Causing Death of Their Father

A case has been registered against two brothers in Kasegaon Police Station for causing the death of their father in Kasegaon. The accused have been identified as Mahadev Rajaram Patil and Shivaji Rajaram Patil, while the deceased is Bhimrao Ananda Patil, aged 65 years.

The Incident

According to the police, the incident happened on 15th September when the two brothers had an argument with their father regarding the sale of their ancestral land. The argument turned violent, and the brothers allegedly assaulted their father, resulting in his death. The brothers then fled the scene, and the police were informed of the incident by the neighbours.

The Arrest

After registering the case, the police launched a search for the accused. The brothers were eventually apprehended on 17th September from a nearby village. The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime, which was an iron rod.

The Investigation

The police have conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and have found that the brothers were involved in a property dispute with their father. The dispute had been going on for a while, and on the day of the incident, it reached a boiling point. The accused have confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The Legal Proceedings

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have been remanded in police custody for further investigation. The police have also sent the weapon used in the crime for forensic analysis.

The Reaction

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and people have expressed their anger and disgust over the brutal act. The victim’s family is in a state of shock and mourning, and the community has come together to support them.

The Lesson

The incident highlights the importance of resolving disputes in a peaceful manner and not resorting to violence. Property disputes are common in rural areas, and it is essential to find a solution that is fair and just for all parties involved. Violence only leads to tragedy and loss, as seen in this case.

The Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the consequences of violence and the importance of peaceful conflict resolution. The accused must face the full force of the law for their actions, and justice must be served. The victim’s family deserves closure and justice, and the community must come together to support them in their time of need.

