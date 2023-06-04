Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Fire After Truck-Tanker Collision in Vadodara

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Truck and Tanker Collision in Gujarat’s Vadodara District Leads to Three Charred to Death

A tragic accident took place on Sunday morning in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, where a truck and a tanker collided head-on, leading to a massive fire that killed three people and injured one. The incident occurred at around 6.30 am near Masar village, which is located 40 km from Vadodara city. An official from Vadu police station confirmed the news.

Loaded with tiles and on their way to Maharashtra from Morbi in Gujarat, the truck and the empty tanker were on a state highway connecting Padra and Jambusar when the collision took place. The driver cabins of both the vehicles burst into flames after the accident, and the drivers of both the vehicles and the tanker cleaner were charred to death.

The truck cleaner, who was also present during the accident, received burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Vadodara for treatment. The incident has left the locals in shock, and the authorities are investigating the matter.

The news of the accident has sent ripples of shock and grief across the country. Such incidents are a reminder for everyone to be cautious while driving and to follow traffic rules. Carelessness and negligence can lead to fatal accidents, and it’s essential to prioritize safety on the roads.

The authorities have urged people to take precautions while driving and to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before hitting the roads. They have also asked people to avoid speeding and to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, especially on highways.

The incident is a grim reminder of the importance of road safety, and it’s crucial for everyone to take responsibility for their actions while driving. It’s important to follow traffic rules, maintain control of the vehicle, and prioritize safety at all times.

The families of the deceased are mourning their loss, and our hearts go out to them during these difficult times. The incident is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the need to be cautious while on the roads.

In conclusion, the accident in Gujarat’s Vadodara district is a tragic incident that has claimed three lives and left one injured. It’s important for everyone to prioritize safety while driving and to take responsibility for their actions on the roads. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we hope that the injured person makes a speedy recovery. May such incidents be avoided in the future, and may we all work towards creating a safer environment on the roads.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Gujarat: 3 People Charred to Death as Truck and Tanker Catch Fire After Collision in Vadodara/