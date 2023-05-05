Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Fire at Dewas Factory: 2 Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Deadly Fire Breaks Out at Disposable Goods Factory in Dewas

A tragic incident occurred on Friday when a fire broke out at a disposable goods factory located in an industrial area limit in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. The fire claimed the lives of two individuals, while two others were injured and have been hospitalized for treatment.

Swift Response from Police and Fire Brigade Teams

As soon as the fire was reported, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to contain the flames. The extent of the fire was so severe that more than half a dozen fire tenders were used to extinguish the fire.

Four Trapped Inside the Burning Factory

Four individuals were trapped inside the company during the fire. The firefighters had to break the wall to rescue them. Unfortunately, two of them could not be saved and lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the incident.

Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in all workplaces. It is crucial to ensure that all fire safety protocols are in place and followed to prevent such incidents from occurring. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased individuals, and we hope for a speedy recovery for those who were injured.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :2 dead after fire breaks out at Dewas factory/