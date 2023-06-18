Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal hay bale accident in Greendale, Victoria

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Farm worker tragically dies in freak accident after being crushed to death by hay bales

A farm worker has tragically died after being crushed by hay bales on a property in Greendale, an hour west of Melbourne, Australia. The incident occurred around 4 pm, and paramedics were called to treat the 64-year-old man who had been working when the accident occurred. Despite their best efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The Accident

It is understood that the man was working with hay bales that can weigh up to 700 kilograms each. These bales fell on him, causing severe injuries that eventually led to his death. The authorities were alerted, and police and paramedics arrived at the scene to treat him.

Despite their best efforts, the man could not be saved. The police have since launched an investigation into the accident, although it is not being treated as suspicious.

Farming and Agricultural Work: A Dangerous Occupation

Farming and agricultural work is considered one of the most dangerous occupations in Australia. Workers in this sector are continually exposed to numerous hazards and risks that can result in serious injuries or even death.

From working with heavy machinery, handling livestock, to exposure to harsh weather conditions, farm workers face many dangers every day. In fact, according to Safe Work Australia, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry accounted for 33% of all worker fatalities in 2019.

The Aftermath

The death of the farm worker has come as a shock to the local community and the wider agricultural industry. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the hazards and risks that farm workers face daily.

Authorities are now preparing a report for the coroner. The report will provide more details about the accident and its causes. It is hoped that it will help prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the farm worker is a stark reminder of the dangers that farm workers and agricultural workers face daily. It is essential that everyone involved in this industry takes the necessary precautions and safety measures to protect themselves and their workers from harm.

While accidents can happen despite all safety measures, it is vital that everyone involved in farming and agriculture continues to work towards making this industry safer for everyone.

News Source : By Peter Vincent For Daily Mail Australia

Source Link :Farm worker crushed to death by hay bales in Greendale, Victoria/