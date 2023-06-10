Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Hit-&-Run in Kharar: CU Student Dead, 2 Cousins Injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Chandigarh University Student

It was a tragic night for the family of a Chandigarh University student who lost her life in a car accident on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway. The incident occurred near the City Heart shopping complex in Kharar, leaving the victim dead and her two cousins seriously injured.

The Accident

The accident occurred late at night when the three victims were crossing the Kharar-Chandigarh highway. A speeding car hit them, leading to the death of the student and severe injuries to her cousins. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident and is currently at large. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the student was declared dead on arrival.

The Victim

The victim was a 21-year-old student of Chandigarh University, pursuing her Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. She was known for her bright smile and cheerful personality, and her death has left her family, friends, and classmates in shock. The university has expressed its condolences to the family and has promised to provide all necessary support during this difficult time.

The Aftermath

The accident has caused widespread outrage among the local residents, who have demanded immediate action against the errant driver. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused and have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that can help in the investigation. The victims’ family has also urged the authorities to ensure that justice is served and that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of road safety in the country. According to reports, India records one of the highest numbers of road accidents in the world, with over 1,50,000 deaths every year. Most of these accidents are caused due to reckless driving, overspeeding, and other violations of traffic rules. The government has taken several measures to improve road safety, but much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The Way Forward

It is imperative that we take road safety seriously and work towards creating a safer environment for all. This can be achieved through a combination of measures such as stricter enforcement of traffic rules, better infrastructure, awareness campaigns, and education. It is also important to hold the violators accountable for their actions and ensure that they are punished appropriately.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the Chandigarh University student is a grim reminder of the need for road safety. We must work towards creating a culture of responsible driving and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, and we hope that justice is served in this case.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run/