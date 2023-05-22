Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal incident at New Hampshire campsite: man trapped under trailer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes at New Hampshire Campground: Man Dies After Getting Trapped Underneath Trailer

A man tragically lost his life on Sunday at Sunset Park Campground in New Hampshire after becoming trapped underneath a trailer, according to police reports. The Hampstead police and fire departments immediately responded to the incident at around 1:55 p.m. but were unable to save the man.

Rescue Operation and Investigation

Upon receiving the report, responders used a Hampstead Town Highway front-end loader to lift the trailer off the trapped man, who was later declared dead at the scene.

Sgt. Adam Dyer provided preliminary investigation details, stating that the victim was working underneath the elevated trailer when the support system failed, causing the trailer to fall on top of him. The incident is currently under investigation by the Hampstead NH Police Department, with support from the Hampstead Fire Department and the NH Medical Examiner’s Office. The names of all parties involved have been withheld until family notifications have been made.

A Tragic Accident

This is undoubtedly a tragic accident that has left the family and friends of the victim devastated. The camping community is also mourning the loss of one of their own. It’s a stark reminder that accidents can happen anywhere, even in seemingly safe environments like campgrounds.

It’s important to remember that camping can be a fun and exciting activity, but it’s not without its risks. Campers must take precautions and follow safety guidelines to ensure that they and their loved ones remain safe. This includes checking the stability of any trailer or RV before getting underneath it, ensuring that support systems are in place and in working order, and always having a partner or helper present while working on any elevated structure.

Staying Safe While Camping

Camping enthusiasts must prioritize safety to avoid accidents and tragedies like the one that took place at Sunset Park Campground. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Always have a first aid kit on hand and know how to use it.

Check the weather forecast before heading out and be prepared for any changes in weather conditions.

Follow campground rules and regulations.

Be mindful of any wildlife in the area.

Keep your campsite clean and free of any hazards.

Never leave fires unattended and ensure they are completely extinguished before leaving the site.

Be aware of any emergency exits in case of an emergency.

Always inform someone of your camping plans, including your expected return date and time.

Conclusion

The death of the man at Sunset Park Campground is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety while camping. While accidents can happen and are sometimes unavoidable, taking the necessary precautions can go a long way in preventing them. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

News Source : Rick Sobey

Source Link :Man dies at New Hampshire campground after he gets trapped under a trailer/