Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Incident: Passenger Dies in Private Bus in Takhatgarh, Pali-Rajasthan

Death of Bus Passenger in Pali: Private Bus Journey Turns Fatal

On Friday, a passenger traveling from Sumerpur to Chandrai in a private bus in Pali district’s Takhtgarh market suddenly fell ill and died. The incident has left the bus driver and other passengers in shock. The police reached the spot after receiving the information and have started investigating the case.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred on Friday morning when the bus was on its way to Chandrai. Suddenly, a passenger fell ill and started experiencing severe discomfort. The bus driver immediately informed the police and stopped the bus. The other passengers also gathered around the sick passenger to help him. The police reached the spot and tried to provide medical assistance to the passenger, but unfortunately, he couldn’t be saved and died on the spot.

Cause of Death

The doctors who examined the passenger’s body suspect that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Reaction of the Locals

As soon as the news of the incident spread, people from the nearby areas gathered around the bus. The locals expressed their condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased. The incident has left a deep impact on the minds of the locals, and they are demanding better medical facilities in the area.

Investigation

The police have started investigating the case and are trying to determine the exact cause of the passenger’s death. The bus driver and other passengers have been questioned about the incident. The police have also collected the CCTV footage from the bus and surrounding areas to get a better understanding of what happened.

Conclusion

The sudden death of a passenger on a private bus journey has left the entire community in shock. The incident is a wake-up call for the authorities to ensure better medical facilities in the area. It also highlights the importance of taking care of oneself while traveling, especially if one has any pre-existing medical conditions. The police investigation will determine the exact cause of the passenger’s death, and we hope that justice will be served.

News Source : Suresh Hemnani

Source Link :Passenger died in private bus in Takhatgarh of Pali-Rajasthan | Death of Bus Passenger : निजी बस में यात्री की मौत, चिकित्सक बोले – अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ी/