Dead – Death – Obituary News : Fatal Joyride: Sedan Crashes into Bikes, Car & Eatery in Bengaluru

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Bengaluru: A Fatal Car Crash Claims the Life of a 22-Year-Old Student

In the early hours of Monday morning, Bengaluru witnessed a devastating car accident that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old final-year BBM student, Prakyat Chinnappa. Three of his friends, Nataraj, Rikkit, and Basava Gowda, who were also in the car, were injured in the crash. The incident occurred on Hesaraghatta Main Road in northwest Bengaluru, where the car collided with three vehicles parked by the roadside and the pavement railing before crashing into an eatery.

Prakyat, who hailed from Kodagu and was residing in a PG accommodation near his college in Soladevanahalli, was driving the sedan towards the 8th milestone when the accident happened at around 3:30 am. He lost control of the car, causing it to hit two two-wheelers and one car parked by the roadside before colliding with the eatery. The impact of the crash was so severe that the vehicles and the tables and chairs of the eatery were left shattered.

The eatery staff had fortunately retired to their room an hour before the accident, and hence, there were no casualties apart from the four students. While Prakyat lost his life on the spot, Nataraj, Rikkit, and Basava Gowda sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. The police are yet to record their statements about the incident.

The news of the accident has sent shockwaves in the student community, and many are mourning the tragic loss of Prakyat. His family and friends are devastated by the sudden demise of a young life full of promise. The incident has also sparked debates about the safety of driving at odd hours, especially for youngsters who may be prone to reckless driving.

The accident is a grim reminder of the importance of responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules. Many accidents occur due to overspeeding, drunk driving, and other forms of reckless driving, which not only put the driver’s life at risk but also endanger the lives of others on the road. It is crucial to prioritize road safety and take all necessary precautions while driving, especially during odd hours when the roads may be less crowded.

The incident has also highlighted the need for better infrastructure and safety measures on Indian roads. Many accidents occur due to poor road conditions, lack of proper lighting, and inadequate safety barriers. The authorities must take the necessary steps to ensure that the roads are safe for all drivers and pedestrians.

In conclusion, the tragic car accident that claimed the life of Prakyat and injured three other students is a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety. It is crucial to prioritize responsible driving and take all necessary precautions to avoid accidents. The incident should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to improve road infrastructure and safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with Prakyat’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Fatal car crash in Bengaluru Student death in car accident Dangerous joyriding behavior Reckless driving consequences Road safety awareness in India

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Student On Joyride Dies As Sedan Crashes Into 2 Bikes, Car & Eatery | Bengaluru News/