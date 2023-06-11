Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Fatal Kushinagar Container Accident: Three Crushed to Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Accident in Kushinagar: Three people killed in a container accident

On Sunday morning, a container in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, crushed three people to death. The incident occurred when the three individuals were about to sit in a Bolero and Maruti car after having food at a dhaba. Suddenly, the tire of the container truck, carrying a Dak Parcel from Gorakhpur to Kasaya, burst and the container went out of control, crushing the three people in the Bolero and Maruti car.

Location and Details of the Incident

The accident occurred in the Hatia Kotwali area, on National Highway-28, near the Upaspur petrol pump, where the three individuals had stopped at a dhaba to have food. The container truck was passing by the dhaba, and as it approached, the tire burst, causing the container to lose control and crush the Bolero and Maruti car.

The three deceased individuals were from Ramnagar, West Champaran district, Bihar. They were identified as Satendra Jayaswal (32), son of Roshan Jayaswal, Sanjay Yadav (30), son of Sonu Yadav, and Haroon (40), son of Naim.

The Incident Details

On Saturday night, around 1:00 AM, the three individuals stopped at a dhaba near the Upaspur petrol pump in the Hatia Kotwali area to have food. After having food, they were about to sit in their Bolero and Maruti car when the tire of the container truck carrying a Dak Parcel from Gorakhpur to Kasaya burst.

The container lost control and crushed the Bolero and Maruti car, killing all three individuals. The Bolero and Maruti car were severely damaged in the incident.

Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential to take all necessary precautions while driving and follow traffic rules to avoid accidents. The authorities should also ensure that the roads and vehicles are in good condition to prevent such incidents from happening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased individuals, and we hope that they can find solace and peace during this difficult time.

News Source : Ajay Singh

Source Link :accident in kushinagar Container crushes three painful death on the spot/